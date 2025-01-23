AgNet News Hour Thursday, 01-23-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss recent developments in tariffs under the current administration, emphasizing the implications for agriculture. They also cover the bird flu’s connection to cockfighting rings, highlighting a recent bust in Santa Barbara. The latter part of the episode delves into new federal immigration policies, the controversy surrounding ICE operations in schools and churches, and how these measures impact the agricultural workforce. The hosts discuss the logistical and legal complexities posed by these policies for state, county, and federal law enforcement.

Matt Simpson, CEO of Brazil Potash, discussed the company’s mission to extract potash from one of the world’s largest potash basins in Brazil, aiming to reduce Brazil’s $130 per ton cost to $280 per ton for imported potash. Brazil Potash’s project, located near Mato Grosso, could initially produce 2.4 million tons, meeting 15% of Brazil’s needs, with potential expansion. The company completed a $30 million IPO in November and plans to use the funds for construction. Simpson emphasized the project’s importance for global food security, given the volatility in potash prices and the geopolitical risks associated with current suppliers.

In this week’s Almond Update Michelle Penny, the food safety manager at Del Rio Nut Company, discusses the challenges California almond growers face. She highlights the importance of balancing chill hours, the impact of extreme weather, and the need for balanced supply and demand to ensure profitability and quality in almond farming. Michelle shares insights into the interconnected aspects of almond production and the consequences of prioritizing quantity over quality.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.