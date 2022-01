Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering a new device that electronically sniffs out pests in tomato plants, USDA to purchase $30mil in US table grapes this year and learn about trap shutdown when deploying mating disruption. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

