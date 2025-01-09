AgNet News Hour Thursday, 01-09-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss President Biden’s recent designation of two new national monuments in California under the Antiquities Act. The conversation focuses on the history and purpose of the Antiquities Act and addresses concerns from agricultural groups, particularly the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), about the impact of these designations on grazing lands and rural communities. The discussion also touches on broader issues of land management, government overreach, and the potential legal and environmental implications of these designations.

Lorrie talks with Aaron Hager, a Weed Science Extension Specialist from the University of Illinois, who discussed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new herbicide strategy aimed at mitigating harm to endangered species. The strategy, which applies primarily to agricultural uses, includes practices to reduce pesticide runoff and buffer zones. Hager noted significant changes from the draft to the final strategy, influenced by agricultural feedback. The strategy will eventually extend to insecticides and fungicides. He emphasized the importance of understanding and implementing these mitigations, which will be detailed on pesticide labels. Hager also highlighted resources available from the Weed Science Society of America and the EPA’s runoff mitigation calculator.

In this week’s Almond Update, brought to you by the Almond Board of California, host Sabrina Halvorson speaks with Rebecca Bailey, Senior Specialist in Industry Relations, about the highlights of the 2024 Almond Conference. Held in downtown Sacramento, the conference saw over 3,600 attendees, including about 900 growers and handlers. The event featured over 20 sessions and 230 exhibitors. Key takeaways include the availability of session videos online and the new Wednesday to Friday schedule for the 2025 conference. For more details, visit almonds.com/conference.

