Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers results from the first snow survey of the year and what to expect with the current storm, Urban county committees and the election process, and the almond supply and demand equilibrium could be on the horizon. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor