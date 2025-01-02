AgNet News Hour Thursday, 01-02-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the ongoing conflict between the Illinois Farm Bureau and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). The AFBF voted to expel the Illinois Farm Bureau due to their insurance company, Country Financial, deciding to sell policies to non-farmers, sparking a lawsuit. The conversation covers the potential ramifications for Illinois farmers, their representation in national policy, membership impacts, and the broader implications for other state Farm Bureaus.

Lorrie talks with JR Smith, Vice President and co-founder of the Veterans Ranch, who discusses the organization’s origins and mission. Founded in 2017, the nonprofit aims to support veterans and their families through equine therapy and other services. Initially conceptualized on napkins at a Chili’s, the ranch provides free therapy and discounted riding lessons, with plans to expand to 10 locations across Texas and Florida.

This week’s Almond Update is with Franz Niederholzer and emphasizes the critical importance of accurate pesticide spraying techniques in agricultural practices, particularly in almond orchards. The discussion highlights the impact of variables such as wind, humidity, and tank contents on spray efficacy. It explores advancements in spray technology, stressing the need for a strong foundational understanding of traditional practices. Topics like nozzle selection, calibration, and the role of IPM (Integrated Pest Management) are elaborated, providing essential guidelines for improving application efficiency and safety.

