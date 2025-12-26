AgNet News Hour: Regenerative Ag & Dairy Insights for 2026

Join the AgNet News Hour for expert insights into the latest in U.S. agriculture. In this episode, we cover USDA’s Farmer-First Regenerative Agriculture Pilot Program, which rewards farmers for improving soil and water quality using NRCS tools like EQIP and CSP. Learn how partnerships with corporations, technical service providers, and urban communities are scaling regenerative practices to improve crop yields, nutrition, and sustainability.

We also sit down with Amy DeLisio, CEO of the Dairy Council of California, to discuss the health benefits of milk and dairy foods. Discover why whole milk, chocolate milk, and cultured dairy products like yogurt and cottage cheese are essential for bone health, brain development, gut wellness, and overall nutrition. Amy highlights California’s universal school meal programs, giving children access to nutritious milk and locally grown foods. We also celebrate National Milk Day on January 11th, showcasing milk’s history, pasteurization, and its vital role in healthy diets.

The episode explores critical California agricultural trends for 2026, including fertilizer pricing, farm store supply chain challenges, and fuel costs affecting local farmers and businesses. We cover emerging issues like automation in agriculture, electric vehicle infrastructure, and the farm bill’s future impact on the industry.

Finally, we touch on personal wellness, emphasizing consistent exercise, home gyms, and outdoor activity to maintain energy and health for farming communities.

Whether you’re a farmer, consumer, or ag industry professional, this episode provides actionable insights, science-backed information, and updates on policy, sustainability, and nutrition. Stay informed and prepared for the year ahead in agriculture.

🎙️ AgNet News Hour – AgNet West

🌐 Website: agnetwest.com

📱 Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms

📲 Follow on social media: AgNet West (Facebook, Instagram, X)

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…