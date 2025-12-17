AgNet News Hour: Policy Shifts, Market Pressures, and the Future of California Almonds

The AgNet News Hour breaks down the most important agriculture news impacting California and the nation. Hosts Nick Papagni (the Ag Meter) and Lorrie Boyer cover major policy developments, market pressures, and environmental issues shaping today’s ag economy—while delivering an in-depth look at innovation and growth within the California almond industry.

This episode features highlights from the Almond Board of California Annual Meeting, including remarks from President and CEO Clarice Turner, who outlines global demand trends, sustainability leadership, AI-driven research, and new value-added uses for almonds, hulls, and shells. From dairy policy and energy costs to citrus season strength and export market expansion, this episode provides critical insight for growers, shippers, and ag professionals.

Listen & Subscribe

🎙️ AgNet News Hour – AgNet West

🌐 Website: agnetwest.com

📱 Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms

📲 Follow on social media: AgNet West (Facebook, Instagram, X)

Listen now for expert analysis on California agriculture, almond markets, sustainability, and global trade.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…