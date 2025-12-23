The latest episode of the AgNet News Hour from AgNet West delivers a compelling blend of hard-hitting agricultural policy, real-world producer concerns, inspiring personal stories, and just the right amount of holiday fun—making it a must-listen for anyone connected to farming, ranching, or rural life. Hosts Nick Papagni, the “Ag Meter”, and Lorrie Boyer begin the show by tackling one of the most talked-about issues in agriculture today: the U.S. House’s move toward delisting the gray wolf from the endangered species list. The discussion dives into what this decision could mean for cattle and sheep producers who have dealt firsthand with livestock losses, rising costs, and emotional strain tied to expanding wolf populations. The hosts explore the frustration many ranchers feel with regulatory hurdles, inadequate mitigation tools, and the ongoing challenge of balancing wildlife conservation with the realities of food production and rural livelihoods.

From there, the conversation widens to examine the broader pressures facing California agriculture, including water uncertainty, pest management challenges, regulatory burdens, and the steady loss of productive farmland. Despite these obstacles, the episode highlights the resilience of farmers and ranchers who continue to adapt and innovate. Listeners also hear positive news from the industry, including strong commodity marketing efforts and research-driven promotion—most notably new attention on the health benefits of prunes, a crop deeply rooted in California agriculture. The segment reinforces how science, branding, and storytelling continue to play a vital role in connecting consumers to the farmers who grow their food.

A major highlight of the episode is an in-depth and personal interview with Miss Rodeo California, Janae Wallace, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the dedication required to serve as a statewide agricultural ambassador. Janae shares her journey through intense competition, her experience earning second runner-up at Miss Rodeo America, and receiving a national personality award among a field of elite competitors. She discusses the demanding travel schedule, horsemanship expectations, public speaking responsibilities, and constant professionalism required in the role—along with the challenges of representing agriculture in today’s social-media-driven world. Her passion for promoting California agriculture and rodeo culture shines through, as does her encouragement for young women interested in stepping into leadership roles within the industry.

As the episode winds down, the tone shifts into festive territory, reminding listeners that agriculture is also about community and connection. The hosts swap holiday stories, laugh over lighthearted moments—including memorable costume antics—and wrap things up with a round of Christmas trivia and movie talk, touching on classics like Christmas Vacation, Elf, and A Christmas Story. The relaxed, humorous ending provides a warm contrast to the serious topics discussed earlier, capturing the camaraderie that keeps listeners coming back.

This episode of the AgNet News Hour perfectly reflects what makes the show unique: thoughtful agricultural journalism, meaningful conversations with industry voices, and an authentic connection to the people behind the headlines. Whether you’re interested in farm policy, California agriculture, rodeo leadership, or simply enjoy a smart, entertaining conversation with a holiday twist, this is an episode worth hearing from start to finish.

