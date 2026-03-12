The latest AgNet News Hour Podcast delivers another packed episode with Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and “Sir” Josh McGill, bringing listeners a wide-ranging discussion on agriculture, business, education, water policy, and crop protection. From inspiring entrepreneurship stories to the future of ag education and emerging orchard threats, this episode highlights the voices shaping agriculture across California.

If you want to stay informed about the issues affecting farmers, ranchers, and the broader ag industry, this episode is one you won’t want to miss.

Entrepreneurship Lessons from Pappy’s Seasoning

The show begins with the final segment of a fascinating interview with Eddie Papulias, owner of Pappy’s Choice Seasoning and Pappy Fine Foods. Papulias shares his journey from building a small family operation into a nationally recognized seasoning brand found in kitchens across the country.

During the conversation with the Ag Meter, Papulias offers practical advice for entrepreneurs looking to launch their own food products. He explains that while starting a business is still possible today, the process has become much more complex due to regulations, insurance requirements, and rising operational costs.

Papulias encourages new entrepreneurs to consider working with co-packers, manufacturers who produce products for emerging brands. This approach allows startups to bring family recipes or unique products to market without the heavy investment required to build their own manufacturing facility.

His story highlights the perseverance required to build a successful business—and why maintaining strong family values and faith helped guide his company through decades of growth.

Ag in the Classroom: Educating the Next Generation

The episode also features an important conversation with Amanda Fletcher, Executive Director of the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.

Fletcher discusses the organization’s mission to connect students with agriculture and help them understand where their food comes from. Through curriculum resources and educational programs, the foundation now reaches approximately 1.3 million students across California each year.

One of the organization’s biggest upcoming initiatives is Virtual Farm Day on March 18, a live online learning event that takes students on a virtual journey through the farm-to-school process. The program will highlight produce operations, beef production, and school food service programs to show how food travels from the field to students’ lunch trays.

Fletcher also explains how agriculture offers a wide range of career opportunities—from technology and communications to engineering and mechanics—many of which students may not realize exist within the industry.

Water History and the Central Valley Project

The Ag Meter also previews an upcoming discussion with GeoffreyVanden Heuvel, who dives into the history of California water infrastructure and the development of the Central Valley Project.

This massive project, launched in the early 1900s, included the construction of major dams, pumping stations, and hundreds of miles of canals designed to deliver water to California’s Central Valley farms.

The upcoming conversation promises a deeper look at how California’s water system began and how water policy continues to impact agriculture today.

Almond Growers Monitor Red Leaf Blotch

The episode wraps up with Todd Burkdoll of Valent USA, who joins the “Growing Edge” segment to discuss the spread of almond red leaf blotch across the Central Valley.

This fungal disease infects almond leaves during spring, causing orange-colored spots and potentially leading to significant defoliation if left untreated. Burkdoll explains that early monitoring, winter sanitation practices, and timely fungicide applications are critical for protecting orchard health.

For growers across the valley, staying ahead of this disease is essential for maintaining long-term productivity.

Listen to the Full AgNet News Hour Podcast

From business success stories to ag education initiatives and critical crop protection updates, this episode of the AgNet News Hour brings together important conversations from across the agricultural industry.

Be sure to listen to the full podcast to hear every interview with The Ag Meter and “Sir” Josh McGill, and stay informed about the issues impacting agriculture today.

