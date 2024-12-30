AgNet News Hour Monday, 12-30-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the environmental impact of biofuels versus electric vehicles. The conversation pivots around several environmental groups suing California air regulators over the recent update of the climate program, arguing biofuels still pose pollution risks. Sabrina and Lorrie reflect on the shifting perceptions of biofuels, the challenges of building infrastructure for electric vehicles, and potential environmental costs associated with both. Personal stories and expert opinions highlight the complexity of transitioning to more sustainable energy sources, especially in agriculture.

Lorrie Boyer talks with Bryan Little, chief operating officer for farm employer labor service, which is an affiliated company of the California Farm Bureau. They discuss developing a plan to help small agricultural producers and dairy operators cope with the zoonotic disease standard and the requirements for protecting employees from H5N1 avian influenza. They working to put out information to dairy operators and Farm Bureau members to help them understand the basic requirements for protecting employees, both before and after experiencing an H5N1 infection in their herd.

In a featured guest interview, C. J. Miller talks with Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, discusses the recent dispute panel ruling that found Mexico violated commitments under the USMCA by attempting to ban genetically modified corn imports from the U.S. McKinney emphasizes the ruling’s global significance and potential repercussions if Mexico does not comply. The conversation also covers the nominations of Brooke Rollins and Stephen Vaden for key USDA positions under President Elect Trump, highlighting their qualifications and expected contributions to the agriculture sector

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.