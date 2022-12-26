AgNet News Hour: Monday, 12-26-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers congress failing farmers, farmworkers and American consumers by not placing labor reform in the omnibus bill, the next steps with US-Mexico GMO corn, and strengthening organic enforcement with a major holistic update. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor