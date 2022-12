Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the last-minute introduction of a farm labor bill, the immediate drought relief component of LandFlex and predatory mites providing pest and disease suppression. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor