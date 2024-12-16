AgNet News Hour Monday, 12-16-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the ongoing consideration of listing the monarch butterfly as an endangered species. They delve into the implications of such a designation for agriculture, including the challenges faced by farmers in balancing conservation efforts with their agricultural practices. The episode highlights the complex process of the Endangered Species Act and features insights from various agricultural and conservation groups, including commentary from Josette Lewis of the Almond Board of California. The hosts emphasize the importance of public participation in the comment period and explore the potential economic impact on both taxpayers and farmers.

Lorrie interviews Jeff Cardinale, the Director of Communications for the California Strawberry Commission. Jeff shares his background in agriculture communications, his family’s history in farming, and his career transition from TV sports anchoring to public relations. They delve into the highlights of the latest ‘2024 State of the Strawberry Category Report,’ discussing the vital role strawberries play in retail, their remarkable double-digit growth, and the surge in organic strawberry demand. Jeff also touches on the significant export markets for California strawberries and the industry’s year-round farming practices. The conversation wraps up with insights on sustainability initiatives undertaken by the California Strawberry Commission.

We also have an excerpt from this week’s NCBA Beltway Beef and Sabrina has national ag news.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.