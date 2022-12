Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the debate on whether or not to put climate change in the Farm Bill, details on the groundwater conference, and labor challenges increasing farm economy pressures. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

