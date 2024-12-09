AgNet News Hour Monday, 12-09-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

This episode of AgNet News Hour focuses on recent developments regarding the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). Hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss a recent Texas court ruling that issued an injunction, pausing the enforcement of the CTA, which requires businesses to disclose beneficial ownership information. Statements from key agricultural organizations, such as the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, are shared, expressing concerns over the constitutionality and implications of the Act. The discussion also delves into broader questions around business privacy versus public right-to-know, and the potential complexities if court rulings on the Act conflict.

Sabrina interviews Dr. Meg Schaeffer, an epidemiologist and the National Public Health Advisor for the SAS Institute. They discuss the recent USDA federal order regarding raw milk and its connection to avian influenza. With the emergence of H5N1 in California’s raw milk samples, the USDA mandates nationwide raw milk testing to ensure food safety. Dr. Schaefer explains the significance and risks of the avian influenza virus, its impact on agriculture and public health, and the importance of pasteurization. Dr. Schaeffer addresses misconceptions about raw milk, its safety concerns, and calls for a temporary pause in raw milk consumption. The conversation emphasizes the collaborative effort needed among producers and government agencies to control the outbreak and prevent potential pandemic scenarios.

Lorrie talks with Isaiah Kisica from the University of California Davis to discuss his research on groundwater nitrates in California. Isaiah, a professor specializing in land, air, and water resources, elaborates on his work focused on optimizing water management in agricultural systems to minimize environmental impacts. The conversation delves into his study, part of the USDA SEAP project, monitoring water quality in critical watersheds, specifically the Central Valley aquifer system. The study employs cutting-edge technology, including a VEDOS zone monitoring system, to track nitrate migration, revealing that nitrates can reach groundwater in as few as 10 days under specific climatic conditions. Isaiah discusses the implications of his findings for growers and water managers, highlighting advanced techniques, like high-frequency fertigation, and sensor development for real-time soil nitrate measurement. He also addresses the role of agricultural fertilizers in nitrate presence and the validation of regulatory models for groundwater protection.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.