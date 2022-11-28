AgNet News Hour: Monday, 11-28-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the winegrape market coming back more into balance after 3 harvests, a new study to help growers better estimate cover crop cost and benefits, and come questions and concerns with DPR’s new PAC certification process. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor