AgNet News Hour, Monday, 11-27-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show includes information on the decreasing acreage of stone fruit production in California and hydrogels to manage ants are showing promise in grapevines. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.