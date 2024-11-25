AgNet News Hour Monday, 11-25-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode, trade expert Ron Baumgarten joins us to discuss how the incoming administration’s trade policies could impact California agriculture. From potential tariff increases to non-tariff trade barriers, we explore the challenges and opportunities for farmers in navigating global markets. Tune in to hear insights on what lies ahead for the state’s specialty crops and rural economy.

