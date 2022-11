Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers NRCS accepting applications for Ag Conservation Easements program, pistachios being a “shining star” in Fresno County agriculture, and farm laborers lobbying in DC for labor reform. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor