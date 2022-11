Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Mexican lawmakers pushing to ban nearly 200 pesticide chemicals, NRCS seeking runtime info from EQIP tractor replacements, and details on the upcoming San Joaquin Valley Grape Symposium. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor