AgNet News Hour Monday, 11-11-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show we’re joined by farm broadcaster from Indiana, C.J. Miller who talks about his role as Assistant News Director with Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today, his switch from general news to agriculture news, and what it’s like covering the nation’s agriculture.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.