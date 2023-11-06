AgNet News Hour: Monday, 11-06-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers processor groups meeting at the Port of Oakland to discuss clean truck rule impacts, comments from Vilsack on why ag trade promotion efforts are important, and the wild ride for almond growers dealing with damage this year. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

