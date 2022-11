Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers green waste compost helping increase carbon and nitrogen in soils, evaluating the microbial communities related to years of biodegradable mulch and farmers’ concerns about carbon markets. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor