Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a reminder for employers to swap to the new I-9 Form, details on the Latino Farmer Conference, IRA funding boosting EQUIP capacity, and the Senate readying itself for a Farm Bill. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor