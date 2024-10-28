AgNet News Hour, Monday, 10-28-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show we learn about the regenerative, permanent tree crop, pongamia, and its uses.

We also talk with best selling author Simon Parkin about his new book about the botanists who risked their lives to save the world’s first seed bank during World War II. We start with the NCBA and the latest dietary restrictions.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.