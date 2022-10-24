AgNet News Hour: Monday, 10-24-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a study examining the rippling economic impacts of restricting pesticides, an industry event highlighting the potential of innovation to address challenges and details on the workshops to help develop the statewide pesticide application notification system. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor