AgNet News Hour, Monday, 10-21-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show we have a discussion on the damage from wildfires but looking at another area that we may not always think about: damage to the Central Valley’s tree nut crops. Joining us on the phone are two University of California researchers who found just how costly that damage can be.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.