AgNet News Hour: Monday, 10-17-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the importance of synergy within the ag industry, a reminder that the Ag Compliance Extensions to Truck Rule is expiring at the end of 2022 and United Vegetables Growers highlights ‘unsustainable’ compensation rates. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor