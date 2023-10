Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers citrus thrips taking a toll on California production, examples of successful implementation of agtech advances, and the new revenue streams for farmers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor