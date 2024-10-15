AgNet News Hour, Monday, 10-14-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show we turn to the Midwest. Midwest poultry farmers are facing a devastating crisis after Pure Prairie Poultry abruptly abandoned its contracts, leaving them without payments or resources to care for thousands of birds.

Farmers are spending tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket each week to feed starving flocks, while state and federal officials scramble to address the policy gaps that left them unprotected. With no safety net in place and government agencies slow to act, many farmers are on the brink of financial collapse, pleading for immediate relief before it’s too late. Tune in to hear the full story.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.