AgNet News Hour, Monday, 10-07-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Today’s show starts with a discussion with Peter Berthelson, President of Conservation Blueprint, about the integration of pollinator habitats with solar energy projects. They explore how solar farms can double as conservation areas, supporting pollinator populations while generating renewable energy. The discussion highlights the benefits of this synergy for agriculture, sustainability, and biodiversity. ​

Sabrina also interviews Mollie Van Lieu about the partnership between the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) and Kids Eat in Color. They discuss the collaboration’s progress in advancing commitments made during the White House Hunger, Health, and Nutrition Summit two years ago. The conversation highlights industry efforts to improve children’s nutrition and address hunger through innovative initiatives.

Today’s third guest is Mark Milam, Senior Editor, Fertilizers, for ICIS. He gives his perspective on the suspended port strike and how could affect the fertilizer industry if workers go on strike again in January, as threatened.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.