AgNet News Hour, Monday, 10-04-24

On today’s show, we discuss the impact of Hurricane Helene on agriculture. We hear from both the Tennessee state agriculture commissioner and USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, Robert Bonnie.

The USDA is responding to the devastation by streamlining processes to help farmers recover. Bonnie highlights the importance of crop insurance and conservation programs, including simplified loss documentation and flexible indemnity payment procedures. The USDA is also reducing requirements for programs like the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) and Emergency Forestry Restoration Program (EFRP), aiming to ease debris removal and assist producers with orchards and groves.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.