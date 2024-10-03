AgNet News Hour, Monday, 10-03-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show Congressman Austin Scott of Georgia’s 8th district addresses Hurricane Helene relief efforts in his state. He highlights the role of volunteers and organizations in providing aid. Significant agricultural losses, particularly in poultry and cotton, are a major focus, with efforts to secure disaster relief underway.

We also have this week’s Almond Update and reports from the World Dairy Expo.

Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.



Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.