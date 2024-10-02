AgNet News Hour, Monday, 10-02-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff joins us to discuss the devastating impact Hurricane Helene has had on Georgia’s agricultural sector, affecting crops, pecan orchards, and livestock, with catastrophic losses to farmers and foresters across the Southeast. He emphasizes the urgent need for federal disaster relief, noting that many growers were already struggling with high costs and low prices before the storm.

Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.



Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.