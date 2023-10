Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers reactions to the Bay Delta staff report, drought coverage, opening more trade options for almonds, and Kern County potato variety selection trial results. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor