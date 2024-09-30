AgNet News Hour, Monday, 09-30-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Today’s key topics: HPAI in California Dairy Herds and Iowa Pig Farmer in Favor of California’s Prop 12

On today’s show we’re joined by Dr. Kay Russo, a veterinarian and founder of RSM Consulting. Dr. Russo recently participated in a webinar on the growing concerns of H5NX, particularly its spread into dairy herds. We’ll explore how this avian influenza strain is affecting cattle, what researchers are discovering, and what dairy producers need to know to protect their herds.

We also hear from Ron Mardesen fifth-generation Niman Ranch hog farmer from Elliott, Iowa. In today’s episode, we dive into Ron’s unique farming philosophy and the significance of Proposition 12, California’s animal welfare law. Unlike many in the pork industry who view Prop 12 as an obstacle, Ron sees it as a natural extension of how he’s been farming for decades. We’ll explore how his practices align with the law, the fears and misconceptions other farmers have about it, and why he believes Prop 12 is a positive step forward for animal welfare.

