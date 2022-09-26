AgNet News Hour: Monday, 09-26-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers biologicals showing little efficacy in combatting botrytis in strawberries, the dairy industry encourages granting certain audit authority to USDA and a court ruling that reinstates modernized endangered species rules. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

