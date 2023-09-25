AgNet News Hour: Monday, 09-25-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers powdery mildew trials at the Cal Poly Strawberry Center, support of the Right to Repair Bill from the National Farmers Union, comments on disaster relief, and leveraging existing areas of funding for SPM roadmap implantation. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

