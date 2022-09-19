AgNet News Hour: Monday, 09-19-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the importance of researching candidates and legislation as election season nears, farm bill priorities for the specialty crop industry and how industry collaboration helped get imported grapefruit standards reinstated. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor