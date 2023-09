Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers comments from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on USDA programs, the correlation between surface water rights and groundwater regulation, and the potential threat of opening the U.S. up to Egyptian citrus. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor