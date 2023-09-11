AgNet News Hour: Monday, 09-11-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the specialty crop industry wanting market support and mechanization as farm bill priorities, another challenge to GMOs, the importance of California Wine Month and Chico State receiving a California Climate Action grant. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor