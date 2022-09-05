AgNet News Hour: Monday, 09-05-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the industry preparing for heatwave impacts on workers, community and livestock, the growth of organic production is pushing the need for more grower resources and the federal milk order is worth about an extra $1/cwt for California producers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

