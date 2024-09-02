AgNet News Hour, Monday, 09-02-24

Today Sabrina reports from the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag, MN, where it’s the Year of the Deere. Brian German has the California ag headlines including another increase to the state’s minimum wage coming up.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.