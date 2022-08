Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers using tech innovation to help fine-tune spray applications, verticillium inoculum proving resilient in strawberry fields, and California leading the nation in funding opportunities for specialty crop programs. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

