Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Senate Bill 505 now awaiting Newsom’s signature, the table olive forecast nearly doubling from last year, and and update on westerns crop conditions. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor