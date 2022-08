Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers western farmers to be impacted by emergency water usage cuts, marketing for your agriculture business or association, and increasing ag opportunities in Mexico that further challenge US ag labor. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

