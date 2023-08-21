AgNet News Hour: Monday, 08-21-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers innovations to grow animal feed indoors, a representative’s vow to fight Prop 12 in the Farm Bill, Fusarium Wilt race 2 presenting a new challenge for growers and hoping for the best with impacts of herbicide resistant chickweed. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor