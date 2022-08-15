AgNet News Hour: Monday, 08-15-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a new mitigation strategy for broomrape that is expected for next cropping year, the zero-emission ag UTV program that is immensely popular and successful and the details of Newsom’s new water supply strategy for a changing climate. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor