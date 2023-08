Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Farm Bill addressing Prop 12, free resources for ag landowners, positive economic impact of soil health and comments from the Farm Bill listening session. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

AgNet News Hour: Monday, 08-14-23

