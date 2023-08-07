AgNet News Hour: Monday, 08-07-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers plant research partnerships, legislation to create a permanent disaster relief program, the dairy innovation grants that are available to producers, and CDFA accepting block grant applications for the organic transition program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor